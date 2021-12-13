52-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth after Trying 2 Decades for a Baby

Eleanor Mukura is 52-years-old and a mother for the first time after giving birth to a healthy baby girl

Alex Dandadzi and Eleanor have been struggling to start a family for 20 years before finally falling pregnant

The miracle birth proves that it is possible to give birth to a healthy baby in your 50's

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Alex Dandadzi and Eleanor Mukura have become parents after trying to have a baby for two decades.

Eleanor gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the age of 52, showing that it is possible to have a baby in your 50's.

Before successfully falling pregnant she underwent a number of fertility treatments at a facility in Pretoria.

Baby Ester is a healthy girl and her parents are delighted. Photo credit: @Proudly/Trots Heidelberg

Source: Facebook

She discovered that she had issues falling pregnant when she was younger due to fibroids and growths in her uterus.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The couple originally hailed from Zimbabwe and came to South Africa in the hopes of starting a family.

Eleanor named her daughter Esther and her Shona name is Nyashadzashe according to IOL.

It's a girl: Tshepi Vundla shares gender of 2nd bundle of joy, fans tickled pink

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Tshepi Vundla has revealed the gender of her baby. The stunner took to social media recently to share that she and her rapper bae, JR, are expecting a baby girl.

The star shared snaps of her recent maternity shoot with her followers. She rocked a white maternity dress which showed her baby bump. She also rocked a pink hairstyle to represent the gender of her baby girl.

According to OkMzansi, Tshepi captioned her Instagram post:

"We’re tickled PINK & happy to say, a little Princess is on her way."

Jr and Tshepi Vundla expecting another bundle of joy

In related news, Briefly News reported that JR and his bae, Tshepi Vundla, announced that they're expecting their second baby. Four-year-old Siba's parents took to social media recently to share the good news about the pregnancy.

The rapper's boo posted stunning snaps of herself showing off her baby bump and her family. The stunner captioned the pics with a sweet message to her kids. Taking to Instagram, Tshepi shared that they cannot wait to meet their second baby. She added that they adore both their children.

"No matter what, I want my children to know they were wished for, longed for, prayed for, and that they are forever loved. We cannot wait to meet you," she wrote, according to TshisaLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za