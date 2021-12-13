Tshepi Vundla took to social media recently to reveal the gender of her and her boo JR's second baby

The stunner, who already has a son named Siba, revealed that they're expecting a baby girl this time around

The star's peeps in the entertainment industry took to her timeline to congratulate her after she posted snaps of her maternity shoot

Tshepi Vundla has revealed the gender of her baby. The stunner took to social media recently to share that she and her rapper bae, JR, are expecting a baby girl.

Tshepi Vundla has shared that she's expecting to give birth to a baby girl. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

The star shared snaps of her recent maternity shoot with her followers. She rocked a white maternity dress which showed her baby bump. She also rocked a pink hairstyle to represent the gender of her baby girl.

According to OkMzansi, Tshepi captioned her Instagram post:

"We’re tickled PINK & happy to say, a little Princess is on her way."

Tshepi's celebrity friends flooded her timeline with sweet messages. Check out some of their comments below:

Loot Love said:

"Aaaaaw!! This is so perfect!"

Pearl Modiadie wrote:

"Yay!! So exciting, congratulations!"

Sanele Xaba commented:

"Yeeeeeeaahhh, congratulations homie. Siba is going to be a big brother."

Zola Nombona said:

"Oh bestie, congratulations my love."

Linda Mtoba wrote:

"Aaah mama, congratulations. You look beautiful."

Zenande Mfenyana added:

"I’m so happy for you, you’re gonna have so much fun dressing her up."

Source: Briefly.co.za