Haters Gonna Hate: Lady Du Encourages Peeps to Ignore Cyber Bullies

Yanos star Lady Du has encouraged her fans to love themselves and ignore all the hate from cyberbullies

The Amapiano vocalist shared that she doesn't focus on nasty comments from social media trolls because they don't put food on her table

The club DJ said her views on the matter were sparked by a video of a cyberbully who body-shamed one of her friends

Lady Du took to social media recently to share her thoughts on cyberbullies. Many people, especially those in the entertainment space, have been victims of trolls since the country went into lockdown.

Lady Du has encouraged peeps on her timeline to ignore cyber bullies. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The star took to Instagram and told trolls that their negative comments affect people. She said her comments were sparked by a video of a girl who body-shamed someone close to her.

The Amapiano artist said nasty comments from haters don't "hurt" her because those trolls don't put food on her table. According to TshisaLIVE, the star added:

"Remember this, a dog does not bark if the car isn’t moving. Love yourself just the way you are."

Peeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of the comments below:

kgshordy said:

"Keep on loving yourself, never allow someone to cause low self esteem upon you. Umuhle lady and you will forever be beautiful because you always smiling and laughing, siyakuthanda nathi."

sammydaisy_ wrote:

"You are so encouraging. I wish everyone learns from you."

kuhle_manxumalo commented:

"Thanks sis Lady Du, well said."

zamanyambosenyambose said:

"Powerful words, wawa."

thandi_cinderella wrote:

"Needed to hear this so much yaz enkosi love."

sa_sauce1900 said:

"Thanks for helping our ladies self-esteem improve."

salykay3 added:

"Thank you sis, this made me realize how beautiful I am. I had lost confidence in myself due to my weight and that made me to be shy and I ended up crying every day."

Lady Du encourages fans to use 9-to-5 salaries to finance their own dreams

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du encouraged her fans to use their nine-to-five salaries to finance their own dreams or businesses. The successful Amapiano vocalist took to social media and penned a lengthy post about her come-up story.

Lady Du shared that she took the money she bagged from her normal jobs and injected it into her music career. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker even shared that she used to pay her dancers from her own pocket when she was not doing well in the music industry.

Taking to Instagram, she asked her followers never to underestimate the jobs they are currently doing now just because their passion lies somewhere else. The stunner has worked on a cruise ship and for a logistics company, among other routine jobs.

