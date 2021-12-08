Mzansi songstress Makhadzi has explained her decision to pull out of the Tshivhidzelwa music video

the singer worked with Tuksin on the single but negative comments from haters forced her to decide not to appear in the music video anymore

Some of her fans want have to appear in the video while others shared that the track was a hit even before she added her voice to it

Makhadzi has taken to social media to explain why she'll no longer appear in the Tshivhidzelwa music video. The Ghananama hitmaker pulled out of appearing in the song produced by Tuksin because of nasty comments from some people.

Makhadzi has explained why she pulled out of the 'Tshivhidzelwa' music video. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The singer said she just want people to be happy hence she decided to pull out of filming the video. A lot of peeps told the star that she was not even supposed to feature in the song in the first place.

According to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi took to Facebook on Monday, 6 December to explain her reasoning to some of other fans who love the song. She also praised Tuksin for being a good producer.

Peeps took to the songstress' comments and shared mixed reactions to her decision. Check out some of their comments below:

Kusho Mina Cheeze said:

"You have the best humble heart ever we need more like you in this industry

Louisa Digangoane wrote:

"I don't support this. People will always talk.remember when their said your Ghanama is not a hit.. Look now, the same people are dancing for it. Aowa mara."

Adija Ashime commented:

"Don't mind what people are saying about you Makhadzitsa, let them talk its your life dear."

Mashudu Netshishivhe said:

"The song was doing well until u stepped in, the problem Makhadzi u think everything is about you, sometimes u should relax and let other Artists win without you....."

Seipati Chilwane wrote:

"Makhadzi is full of drama.. This thing of 'remove me' after every collaboration must come to an end. You should learn that you can never please fans. They will always talk."

Mâry Tshisikhawe added:

"Makhadzi you can't be serious hle, you can't pull out of de music vid just because of the negative comments. Haowa, the music video is awesome I just saw a clip on TikTok and it's a bomb. We love you and Tuksin."

Makhadzi takes it easy after turning it up in Botswana

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi decided to take it easy after rocking Botswana last weekend. The energetic performer turned it up a notch during her lit performance in the country recently.

Makhadzi took to social media to share that she has booked herself into a hotel to chill after working hard at the weekend. The Limpopo-born star is at Meropa Hotel and Casino, according to ZAlebs. The publication reports that the Ghanama hitmaker said:

"After a long weekend of lots of gigs I choose to refresh my mind here today. The hospitality is amazing , I wish this could happen everyday or maybe twice a week."

