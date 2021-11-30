Makhadzi Takes It Easy in SA After Video Shows Her Turning It Up in Botswana

Energetic performer Makhadzi is taking it easy after turning it up in Botswana at the weekend

The Ghanama hitmaker has reveaked that she's resting at a hotel in Mzansi following her hectic weekend in Botswana

The singer's followers on social media have praised her for always going all out when she's doing her thing on stage

Makhadzi is taking it easy after rocking Botswana at the weekend. The energetic performer turned it up a notch during her lit performance in the country recently.

Makhadzi is taking it easy in SA after lit performance in Botswana. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi took to social media to share that she has booked herself into a hotel to chill after working hard at the weekend. The Limpopo-born star is at Meropa Hotel and Casino, according to ZAlebs. The publication reports that the Ghanama hitmaker said:

"After a long weekend of lots of gigs I choose to refresh my mind here today. The hospitality is amazing , I wish this could happen everyday or maybe twice a week. I don’t want to leave this place — at Meropa Hotel and Casino."

She also took to Instagram to share a video of her fire performance in Botswana. Many praised her for always going all out when she's on stage.

Check out some of their comments below:

dineoranaka said:

"You give your ALL!!!! ALL THE TIME!!!!! It’s beautiful to witness."

boss_queen_bw wrote:

"Batswana will kill for you my Queen heeeiii.. We love khadzi yanga."

valentia_mohononiey commented:

"The fans. This was beautiful."

tumisho11 said:

"I can’t believe that there are still people who run on stage to touch the celebrity, it’s so funny."

Zakes Bantwini rocks Botswana

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini is taking over the continent with his smash hit, Osama. The music producer rocked a full venue in Botswana at the weekend.

The DJ took to social media to share snaps and videos of his lit performance during the gig. Nandi Madida's hubby sang, danced and mixed Afrotech during the show. He has been praised for being a full package entertainer when he is on stage.

Taking to Instagram, the Mzansi star gave his stans in Botswana a shout-out for coming out in their numbers to support him. He captioned his post:

"THANK YOU BOTSWANA."

Source: Briefly.co.za