Zakes Bantwini Rocks Botswana, Shares Snaps and Videos of Epic Performance

Zakes Bantwini has shared videos and snaps of himself rocking a packed venue in Botswana

The talented musician sang, danced and also mixed his own music during his epic performance in the country at the weekend

The Osama hitmaker took to social media to thank his fans from Botswana for coming out in their numbers to watch his lit performance

Zakes Bantwini is taking over the continent with his smash hit, Osama. The music producer rocked a full venue in Botswana at the weekend.

Zakes Bantwini performed in Botswana at the weekend. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

The DJ took to social media to share snaps and videos of his lit performance during the gig. Nandi Madida's hubby sang, danced and mixed Afrotech during the show. He has been praised for being a full package entertainer when he is on stage.

Taking to Instagram, the Mzansi star gave his stans in Botswana a shout-out for coming out in their numbers to support him. He captioned his post:

"THANK YOU BOTSWANA."

Zakes' followers took to his comment section to share their views on his performance. Check out some of their comments below:

bella_madiya said:

"The only person who is a DJ and mostly the best performer."

mtolomthobisi wrote:

"Aaaah Mr Bantwini abakuyeke... 3rd slide... 'Big Zulu uthi ufuni mali eningi namngyayicela', what a great performance..."

mmakgantse commented:

"The goosebumps I get when listening to Frame3 !!! 'Ohhhh mali, thina sifuni mali'. What a prayer. To more mali, tjhelete, machankura, money."

phindile_mfeka said:

"You are a good entertainer."

ronnie_oc01 added:

"Oh what a night bro... you made our night in BW."

