Lady Du Encourages Fans to Use 9 to 5 Salaries to Finance Their Own Dreams

Lady Du has asked her fans to never underestimate their nine-to-five jobs but to rather use their salaries to finance their dreams

The Amapiano artist shared that she used the money from her nine-to-five grind to finance her music career and pay her dancers

She told the fans to take the money from their normal jobs and chase their dreams with it even if they hate their current jobs

Lady Du has encouraged her fans to use their nine-to-five salaries to finance their own dreams or businesses. The successful Amapiano vocalist took to social media and penned a lengthy post about her come-up story.

Lady Du shared that she took the money she bagged from her normal jobs and injected it into her music career. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker even shared that she used to pay her dancers from her own pocket when she was not doing well in the music industry.

Lady Du encouraged her fans to use their 9 to 5 jobs' to finance their own dreams. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, she asked her followers never to underestimate the jobs they are currently doing now just because their passion lies somewhere else. The stunner has worked on a cruise ship and for a logistics company, among other routine jobs.

"All that money I invested back into my music. I paid my dancers from my salary, bought them uniforms from my salary... You might not like the job you have but make use of it. Everything I have comes from my own hands," said the vocalist, according to TshisaLIVE.

Social media users took to Lady Du's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of the comments below:

thick_nameigh_dumar_ said:

"If this doesn't inspire me then I don't know... uyi star mama."

tebatso_mohlala1 wrote:

"You are so inspiring."

abutie_sbue commented:

"Wow! Are you for real Lady Du, you once worked a 9 to 5 wow am so inspired hleee."

edward_makwana17 wrote:

"Awesome story. First saw you on SABC 1’s Real Goboza telling that story. Keep the passion burning. Wishing you more success."

nelbanzi added:

"I'm moved."

Lady Du gives emotional tribute at Mpura's funeral

In other news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du shared that late Amapiano artist, Mpura, opened doors for her in the entertainment industry. The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August.

She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic. At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu.

According to ZAlebs, Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu. When Mpura noticed that she was emotional, he then gave her money to take care of her baby.

