A video of a guy stealing his roommate's food shocked many people while others remembered their varsity days

The young man's reaction after he realised that there was a hidden camera placed in the kitchen was priceless

Social media users commented on how funny the video was with some feeling sorry for him

A student realised he was being filmed after stealing his roommate's food. Image: @ttheblessing

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a guy walking straight into the trap, and stealing his roommate's food made it to the internet, leaving social media users with mixed reactions.

The viral video was shared on the video app by @ttheblessing receiving many comments from users who felt his pain while some refused to condone theft.

Caught on camera

In the video, the guy first looked around as he entered the kitchen. He moved to the stove where the meat was cooking.

He then took out a piece and quickly ate it. As if that was not enough, he took a second piece, placed it on a side plate and added seasoning before realising that he was being filmed.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps weigh in on the video

As social media users watched the video, many shared similar stories.

User @ kgiba_204 was left amused, commenting:

"Please teach me how to eat hot food because wow you take the trophy🤣."

User @nonkindlovu added:

"We recieve the same allowance but still some people would rather compromise on grocery and steal from us🥴😭."

User @hlengiee4 shared:

"I can relate personally, I was this close to beating my roommate because I was really tired of the nonsense that she was doing 😢, reporting doesn't really help but I managed to calm myself down."

User @sixolise_mhla shared his experience with a roommate, detailing:

"All I can say is that next year, I need a single room. My roommate took away my happiness in my first year at university."

User @sbudameister shared his own res experience, commenting:

"Shared-kitchen res is the worst... Had my pot full of beef stew stolen when I had gone to fetch something from my room... The time it had taken me to prepare it😢."

