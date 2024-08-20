A gentleman was not happy when he was accused of being a thief at a well-known retail store

The guy had an argument with the store's employees who called him a thief without proof

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing displeasure on how one employee handled herself

A customer expressed his displeasure at a shop's employees after he was accused of stealing. Images: @Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd, @Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

A gentleman was not happy when he was accused of stealing at a well-known retail store.

BI Phakathi took to his Facebook page and posted a video showing the man arguing with employees of the shop. It is not clear if the person who was accused was a South African philanthropist.

The man was particularly angry at one employee who called him a thief without any proof. The management came out to handle the issue. They apologised and the gentleman continued with his shopping.

Man accused of stealing at well-known ship

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens not pleased with the shop's employees

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how unhappy they were towards the store's employees.

@Russell Ismail commented:

"Some Tesco employees and security never give time for you to explain especially when you are black..they will never do that to a white man ..it's sad."

@Nkule Khumalo wrote:

"She must be fired definitely."

@Nkule Khumalo expressed:

"Wow yesterday I bought groceries at Tesco wholesale 😭, I should have been bought somewhere else 😭."

@Esnath Kamhapa wrote:

"Sorry for that 💔💔💔💔."

@Wayne Highlyblessed Wilson commented:

"Racism still exist my brother."

@Yeah J-Meisha shared:

"May you be safe 🙏."

@Armyz k9 Runners said:

"He's a trolley thief because he's a person looks very less to afford make a show. What's reason to insults him. Is this about trolley use or racism. Sad."

Woman steals R940 000 from a dead person

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Standard Bank employee who was arrested for stealing thousands from a dead person.

The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court sentenced a former Standard Bank employee from Tonga in Mpumalanga for robbing a dead person. The woman worked as an administrator when she committed the theft. The account she stole from belonged to a deceased person. Their family was still processing the estate claim when the woman reopened the deceased's account.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News