A gentleman was not happy when he was accused of stealing at a well-known retail store.
BI Phakathi took to his Facebook page and posted a video showing the man arguing with employees of the shop. It is not clear if the person who was accused was a South African philanthropist.
The man was particularly angry at one employee who called him a thief without any proof. The management came out to handle the issue. They apologised and the gentleman continued with his shopping.
Netizens not pleased with the shop's employees
The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how unhappy they were towards the store's employees.
@Russell Ismail commented:
"Some Tesco employees and security never give time for you to explain especially when you are black..they will never do that to a white man ..it's sad."
@Nkule Khumalo wrote:
"She must be fired definitely."
@Nkule Khumalo expressed:
"Wow yesterday I bought groceries at Tesco wholesale 😭, I should have been bought somewhere else 😭."
@Esnath Kamhapa wrote:
"Sorry for that 💔💔💔💔."
@Wayne Highlyblessed Wilson commented:
"Racism still exist my brother."
@Yeah J-Meisha shared:
"May you be safe 🙏."
@Armyz k9 Runners said:
"He's a trolley thief because he's a person looks very less to afford make a show. What's reason to insults him. Is this about trolley use or racism. Sad."
Woman steals R940 000 from a dead person
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Standard Bank employee who was arrested for stealing thousands from a dead person.
The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court sentenced a former Standard Bank employee from Tonga in Mpumalanga for robbing a dead person. The woman worked as an administrator when she committed the theft. The account she stole from belonged to a deceased person. Their family was still processing the estate claim when the woman reopened the deceased's account.
