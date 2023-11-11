Police officers in Limpopo managed to find multiple shoplifters in one move after getting a call about suspicious activity at a mall

Five suspects were caught at the Mall of the North after South African police received a tip about criminal activity

Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba details how they apprehended her people, who were suspected of stealing thousands of rands worth of clothing

South African police officers from South Africa. Thieves were caught at the Mall of the North in Limpopo.

Many South Africans shared their thoughts about the police work. The arreests made many reflect on how bad crime is in South Africa.

5 caught for shoplifting

A group of five shoplifters targetted the mall of the North and nabbed clothes worth R100k. Brig Hlulani Mashaba told TimesLIVE that the police were called when they noticed a Toyota Corolla where people kept going back and forth.

The five were caught when they were about to drive out but the mall. Police searched the vehicle and found items that they were not able to produce receipts for.

SA applaud SAPS

Many were happy to hear good news about SAPS finding thieves. Online users hoped the South African police would keep up the good work.

Elizabeth Blanche said:

"A job well done. More police deploying needed for this festive season. Keep them in jail make our streets and shops a safer place, thank you."

Pat Mokgophana applauded:

"Great job police."

Tavhanyani Mainganye wrote:

"Good job that's too much."

Other netizens c plained about crime:

Darryl Jacobs lamented:

"Makes no difference if they out in a week, give them at least a year, in max security."

Judy King added:

"It's frightening to see the level of lawlessness in the country, it's the highest its ever been and what's really concerning is if these people are parents, you can only imagine what the future holds for your children and grandchildren."

SAPS in clash with CIT heist ring

In another story, the South African police were in a gun fight with CIT heist suspects, and 18 died. The robbing of armoured vehicles has become popular in SA.

Mzansi in disbelief as duo gets arrested for shoplifting items worth R184k

Briefly News previously reported that a man and woman's attempt at a brazen shoplifting frenzy was thwarted by the Kuruman police in the Northern Cape.

The man, aged 52 and the woman, aged 34, were arrested on Friday, 7 July, after police responded to a shoplifting complaint at a well-known chain store.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam, when police arrived at the scene, the man and woman were still wandering around the store's parking lot.

