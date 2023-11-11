An American man suffered a terrible fate while visiting South Africa, where he took a dangerous detour

The tourist Walter Fischel, who was in the Western Cape from Israel, became a victim of crime in Nyanga township

The American visitor ended up in hospital, and it seems he needed the public's help to get home

A 55-year-old from America had a harrowing experience in South Africa. The American, Walter Fischel, wanted to avoid traffic in Cape Town but only ended up Nyanga.

An American tourist in Cape Town was shot and treated at a hospital, but now he needs financial help to return to the USA. Image: Facebook/ Walter Fischel / Getty Images/ Gallo Images

The American man got South Africa's attention as people questioned why he needed fundraising to return to Connecticut, USA. Online users shared their divided thoughts about the man's plight.

American becomes victim to crime in SA

Walter Fischel visited friends in Simonstown after being evacuated from war-torn Israel. Taking a shortcut in Cape Town, he ended up in Nyanga, where he was shot and robbed.

According to TimesLIVE Walter was released from Rondebosch Medical Centre. His sister Valerie also created a GoFundMe page, stating he needed help getting home as his passport, belongings, and phone were stolen.

SA questions crowdfunding

Peeps wondered why the tourist did not have a return flight ticket and suggested seeking help from the . Netizens were divided, with some expressing sympathy while others questioned why he didn't have a return ticket.

Mpho Raphunga said:

"This is painful. It sounds like his sin was to visit our country."

Ndiupi Senyahale Ndlovu wrote:

" US Embassy can help him."

Christopher Laurie speculated:

" And guess what, he won't be coming back."

Ntsiki Nelani was sympathetic:

"Thank you, Lord, for healing him."

Penielle Ngaliema added:

"This is South Africa. It's sad for him to go through that as a tourist."

Judith Muller wondered:

"Did he not purchase a return ticket before arriving in Mzansi?"

Debbie Clifford also asked:

"Why did he not have a return ticket booked before coming here? I am travelling to Europe in December, and one of the requirements for my Schengen visa to be approved was that I had to have a return ticket."

Sentle Adebisi Bester was curious

"What was he doing there in the first place? I’m a citizen, and I don’t venture into unknown places even if anyone begged me."

Tourist killed in South Africa

According to Briefly News a German tourist was murdered in the country. The crime left South Africans in shock.

Mzansi saddened by killing of Russian tourist

Briefly News previously reported that the murder trial of a Russian tourist who was killed while hiking on the East Fort Hiking Trail, Chapman’s Peak Drive, is being heard at the Cape Town High Court.

Ivan Ivanov was murdered in 2019 while vacationing in the mother city. The court heard that the tourist was murdered during a robbery.

A three-page indictment in court revealed that Inanov was allegedly murdered by three men, Sinaye Mposelwa, Matthew Giyo and Franklin Isaacs.

