Two people were killed in a murder which had South Africans scratching their heads

The killings took place in Dennilton in Limpopo, where a man was killed by his colleague, who the first victim's neighbour then killed

Netizens believe that the country is a movie and are taken aback by the shocking crimes

Two men in Limpopo were killed after one shot his colleague and was then shot by his colleague's neighbour. Image: drbimages and Boonchai wedmakawand

Source: Getty Images

Residents of South Africa are convinced that the country is a movie after a bizarre double-murder case struck in Limpopo. Dennilton police attended to a case where a security guard killed his colleague and was, in turn, killed by the colleague's neighbour. Netizens can't believe what happened and are stunned, comparing the deaths to what happens in movies.

Man kills colleague

The gruesome incident took place in Malaeneng village over the weekend of 6 November late at night. According to TimesLIVE, Chris Mahlangu took a gun from work and went to the house of Mpho Mothoveni, his colleague.

When he arrived, he found Mothovebi's wife at home. Mothoveni was allegedly absent. He pulled a gun out on her and threatened her, demanding to know where her husband was. The wife reportedly told him that he was attending a wedding. She then shouted for help.

Neighbour kills man

Her neighbour, who also had a gun, followed Mahlangu closely behind. Mahlangu found Mothoveni and shot him. The neighbour then shot Mahlangu. Police arrested the neighbour and opened two cases of murder. The neighbour is expected to appear before the Moutse Magistrates Court.

Mzansi taken aback by murders

The murders shocked the nation and comments on Facebook reflected their feelings.

Thuso Phutieagae said:

“That’s a worst-case scenario.”

Tshepiso Justice pointed out:

“Now the neighbour will be arrested for trying to help. Our law is too hectic.”

Caiphus responded:

“Yes, of course. Honestly, he did a great job but will have to face hell for doing that.”

Tumisang Ngobe Ntwayaborwa disagreed.

“That neighbour is wrong. He took matters into his own hands.”

Mathebula Ntsako was perplexed.

“SA is a Hollywood Marvel picture. Cut.”

Zano TakaPhawu Mbekela poointed out:

“SA is full of scenarios, yoh.”

Koena Petrus exclaimed:

“Eish, I don’t know what to say. Colleague, neighbour– you know what? This is a mixed masala.”

2 People killed outside Randburg Magistrates Court

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two people were killed outside the Randburg Magistrates Court.

According to police, the victims were walking outside of the court when a black Mercedes Benz drove towards them. The inhabitants of the car alighted and allegedly killed the man and the woman and fled. Netizens were convinced that the victims were witnesses who were going to testify.

