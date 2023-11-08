Another violent crime rocked the nation when two people were killed in Gauteng

The two were outside of the Randburg Magistrates Court when occupants of a black Mercedes Benz approached them and killed them

South Africans were horrified by the deaths and ruled that the country’s leadership failed the nation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The nation was shaken by the death of two people who were murdered outside of the Randburg Magistrates Court. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were left reeling after two people were shot and killed outside of the Randburg Magistrates Court on 8 November. While it is not clear why they were killed, the death rocked the nation, and netizens were worried about the brazen nature of criminals.

2 suspects killed outside of court

According to eNCA, the two, a man and a woman, were on their way to the court when a black Mercedes Benz drove up, and the suspects alighted. They then shot the two and escaped the scene. It is not clear as to why the two were killed or which case they were attending.

PAY ATTENTION:

Mzansi shocked by killing

South Africans on Facebook were taken aback by how the criminals in the country are waging war against citizens. Some pointed out that the lack of leadership is the cause of such lawlessness.

Diaau Motsoeneng said:

“There is no leadership in this country. Criminals are cruising. 2024 is our 1994. Vote for change. Enough is enough.”

Shontelle Nkwane exclaimed:

“Crime is out of control in South Africa.”

Lloyd Lazarus was hopeless.

“They will arrest the wrong people quickly so Bheki can appear on TV with his hat. Only eight months later will they be released. That’s the norm now.”

RG Seunane was shocked.

“Crime is out of control in Mzansi. IPID, Human Rights Commission, law, and the judiciary cause this. Things are still going to get worse.”

Appreciate Huncho chipped in:

“They were witnesses to a certain case.”

Thabani T-Man shandu pointed out:

”Too many killings under Ramaphoda’s presidency.”

Nathi Phakathi exclaimed:

“Then they expect community members to come forward and report serious crimes.”

Philemon Mabuela was upset.

“South Africa will never win this war against criminals as long as we still have the biggest criminals sitting in parliament.”

British doctor killed in Cape Town

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a British doctor was killed in Cape Town during the taxi riots.

The doctor was driving from the Cape Town International Airport when he turned wrong on an off-ramp. The off-ramp led him to Nyanga in the heart of the taxi violence that gripped the City of Cape Town. There, he was allegedly taken out of his car and brutally murdered, leaving South Africans shaken by his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News