In a shocking twist related to the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu's widow, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Vosloorus

Her husband was a central figure in the investigation into Meyiwa's murder, but died last year after a 'short illness'

The mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of key figures connected to the case have raised questions and suspicions among South Africans

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

With a background in South African socio-economic crime analysis at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo remains dedicated to comprehensive crime reporting at Briefly News.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans were left with more questions than answers after the widow of a senior detective in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Vosloorus.

The widow of a key-detective in the Senzo Meyiwa case was shot and killed in Vosloorus. Images: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Police confirmed Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, the widow of Brigadier Philani Ndlovu was shot and killed by unknown assailants while driving in Vosloorus at around 12:50 pm on Sunday, 5 November, reports TimesLIVE.

Key detective poisoned and killed

Nonhlanhla's husband, Brig Ndlovu was among the first people at the scene where Meyiwa was murdered while visiting his girlfriend musician Kelly Khumalo. Ndlovu, who was retired died after a short ailment in May 2022, just a few weeks after the commencement of the slain former Bafana Bafana captain's case in court.

According to IOL, although Ndlovu's name came up several times during Meyiwa's trial, he was not scheduled to testify as he had not made an official statement on the murder,

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspect/s to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111,” said Masondo.

Commenting on a post by @SABreakingNews on X, South Africans had their own detective moment as they tried putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

These are some of the reactions:

@miss_fine_wine

"Guys, whoever killed Senzo must have a lot of power, yoh!"

@Evidence_Shongw asked this concerning question:

"How many people must die before they arrest the people who were inside the house?"

@Mtika36101742 expressed his opinion:

"The five accused of murdering Senzo are innocent. Ndlovu was poisoned because of his involvement in the saga. The wife probably knew something about her husband's murder and Senzo's murder or the case. In my opinion."

@Warthog_North shared his insight:

"She probably had irrebuttable evidence on why her husband died, by who and for what. My take. God and the Meyiwa Ancestors willing, many high-profile figures are going to take the fall in this case!"

@Mxoh_2 had this to say:

"Maybe those who covered for the murderers learned that the late cop while investigating the murder, divulged crucial info to her, so she was a threat. Now I'm starting to believe Senzo's brother. From Bheki Cele all the way down, they're covering something or someone."

@Mac_Miles_85 posed the question:

"Wow! The syndicate behind Senzo's murder trial is big and very powerful. It has been months since Brigadier Ndlovu was poisoned and killed. Now they came for the wife. How many people are they going to kill?"

@VLamaTurbo remarked:

"Nope, now I'm beginning to side with Teffo. This case is way way bigger than we think. This case is huge. So many corrupt officials are involved on this one."

@Leo_M626 commented:

"The fact that this incident took place in Vosloorus says a lot. I think it's becoming quite obvious."

Mzansi questions Kelly Khumalo not testifying

In a previous report by Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo trended for all the wrong reasons again. The star's name popped up on social media platforms after fans gave a detailed summary of why they think the singer should have been the first person to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

South Africans on social media were wondering why Kelly Khumalo was not a part of the witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The singer who was there on the day the late Bafana Bafana captain was murdered has not been in court to give her account of how things unfolded.

For those who did not know. Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother's house in Vosloorus. Other people who were in the house including Longwe Twala, Zandie Khumalo, Mthokozisi Thwala, and Tumelo Madlala have all been in court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News