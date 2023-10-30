Petrol prices are set to be reduced by almost R2, and this should bring relief to motorists

The Energy Department's spokesperson said that lower oil prices caused the decrease

Citizens who commented on the news remarked that the price decrease must be because of the Springbok's World Cup final victory

The petrol price is set to decrease by R1.98c, and the country thinks it's because of the Springbok victory. Images: Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans can expect a short break from the economic troubles of the country, as fuel is set to decrease by 1 November. Petrol is set to go down by almost R2 and diesel by nearly R1, and netizens believe that this was because the Springboks won.

Petrol to decrease by R1.98c

The Department of Energy's spokesperson, Robert Maake, announced that the petrol price will decrease by R1,78, while diesel will decrease by 85 cents. Illuminating paraffin will also go down by R1.30, and LP gas will go up by R1,49. According to SABC News, Maake pointed out that the petrol price went down because of the lower oil prices. He also mentioned that LP gas increased in price due to the high demand for gas during the winter season.

South Africans thank Springboks

Netizens on Facebook are convinced that the petrol decreased because the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup.

Blaise Katsvairo said:

“Thank you, Stellenbosch. It’s because Bokke won.”

Sipho Vusi took the opportunity to comment about the Webb Ellis trophy coming back home.

“We want that Springbok trophy in Winterveld and Soshanguve, or we don’t support the team anymore.”

Kuli Hanisi added:

“It makes no difference. We can’t afford groceries. Everything is too expensive.”

Biyos Jr Chauke remarked:

“It’s not cheap.”

Alex Alec was excited.

“Asbonge amaBokoBoko.”

Elias Mokotjo was unimpressed.

“It goes down for three days, only to increase it again.”

Government can slash petrol price to R10: PAPPI

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the government can cut the petrol price to R10 per litre. This is according to Visvin Reddy of the People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increase, who believed that there are a few ways this can be achieved.

Reddy suggested that the country stop buying oil from OPEC nations, impose a special tax on petrol manufacturers and increase production. Put together, he believes that the petrol price will go down.

