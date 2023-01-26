The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) announced the death of veteran member Lydia Meshoe

Meshoe was described as a "true Proverbs 31 woman" and was remembered for efforts in the party's betterment

The ACDP founding member also served as a provincial leader of Gauteng and a member of the legislature

JOHANNESBURG - Citizens sent messages of condolences following the death of African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) veteran Lydia Meshoe.

ACDP announced the death of its first lady and founding member Lydia Meshoe. Image: @A_C_D_P & Jeffrey Abrahams

Her death was announced by the political party’s president Wayne Thring on Wednesday, January 25. Moshoe was described as a "true Proverbs 31 woman" and hailed for supporting and serving her husband and party leader, Kenneth Meshoe.

Aside from being a founding member of the ACDP, she also served as the president of the party’s women’s wing, as an NEC member, as provincial leader of Gauteng and member of the Gauteng legislature, according to SowetanLIVE.

The party said Meshoe’s death was met with “great sadness”. Thring said as the president of the party's Women of Destiny group, she played a major role in empowering and uplifting women across the country.

ACDP said its first lady fought a good fight and finished the race while keeping the faith. SABC News reported that Meshoe was the first candidate on ACDP’s Provincial Gauteng Election List in 2014.

Funeral details are expected to be released in due course. The death left citizens mourning, with many sending messages of condolence to Kenneth.

Mzansi mourns Lydia Meshoe’s death

@kmag22824675 said:

“Condolences to the Meshoe family.”

@Ntlophi1 wrote:

“Condolences to ACDP and her entire family.”

@ShaiT30843412 commented:

“May her soul rest in peace.”

@FainBeThyFathom posted:

“Condolences to the family.”

@Fighter74738558 added:

“May the soul of mama Lydia rest in peace.”

