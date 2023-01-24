A special memorial service was held in honour of National Assembly’s first democratic speaker Dr Frene Ginwala

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a eulogy at the event at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday, 24 January

During the speech, Ramaphosa highlighted the contributions she made to the country's freedom, peace, and progress

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to National Assembly’s first democratic speaker Dr Frene Ginwala who passed away at the age of 90.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to struggle icon Dr Frene Ginwala. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

She died two weeks ago after suffering a stroke. Ramaphosa delivered a eulogy at the struggle icon’s memorial service at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday, 24 January.

He highlighted the contributions she made to the freedom, peace, and progress of the country. The president said Ginwala wore many caps during the struggle.

Ramaphosa said she was a journalist, author, academic, barrister and parliamentarian, activist, feminist, pan-Africanist, and internationalist rolled in one. He said despite her many titles no words could adequately describe the person she was, according to the presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Ginwala will be remembered as a pioneer of women’s rights. At a time when scant attention was given to the many ways in which women were oppressed and exploited, Frene fought for the struggles of women to be recognised,” Ramaphosa said.

During the memorial service, the president recalled the role Ginwala played in setting up the African National Congress’ first office in exile and establishing the base. According to TimesLIVE, he also remembered her as a vital part of the movement for three decades in Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique, the UK and other parts of the world.

Citizens mourn Frene Ginwala

@BuhleTheFirst said:

“Thank you, Dr Ginwala. May you rest in eternal peace.”

@IWFglobal commented:

“Frene Ginwala was an absolutely inspiring and extraordinary woman. She inspired South Africa and the world with her contributions to the struggle against gender and racial oppression. We honour her lasting impact that will never be forgotten.”

@Molobeduu posted:

“The first democratic speaker. Rest well, Madame.”

@jaxidopheko wrote:

“Rest in Dr Ginwala.”

@RevFChikane added:

Heartfelt condolences to Cde Frene Ginwala's family, friends, the country & the world at large on her passing away. She fought a good fight and finished the race. Ours is to be thankful for her service. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

1st Speaker of parliament Dr Frene Ginwala dies, leaving South Africans mourning: “A giant has fallen”

Briefly News also reported that National Assembly’s first democratic speaker Dr Frene Ginwala died at the age of 90 on Thursday, 12 January.

The Presidency announced her death in a statement, sending shockwaves throughout the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those who conveyed his condolences to Ginwala’s loved ones.

According to News24, the founding speaker suffered a stroke two weeks ago. The struggle icon died at her home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News