Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie earned Mzansi’s respect

The politician shared that his municipality paid over R60 million to Eskom over the past six months, leaving many impressed

The municipality began payments in June with an initial R1.1 million which increased over the months

CENTRAL KAROO - Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie has the receipts to prove his municipality is paying its bills.

Mayor Gayton Mckenzie said the Central Karoo municipality paid Eskom R60 million in six months. Image: Getty image & Gayton McKenzie

Source: UGC

The Central Karoo district municipality paid Eskom more than R60 million over the past six months. McKenzie said when he was handed the reigns, the power utility was ready to cut off the town’s electricity.

Taking to Facebook, the mayor said he tried to make a payment arrangement but was not allowed to because of previous defaults. He said he assured Eskom that the new coalition would keep its promises and Eskom reluctantly agreed.

The municipality began payments in June 2022 with an initial R1.1 million which increased over the months.

“We still paid salaries and maintained other creditors that are key like water affairs of which we pay R500k a month,” said McKenzie.

The PA leader thanked the members of the coalition parties, the African National Congress (ANC), Karoo Democratic Force (KDF) and Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP) for assisting the municipality reach the milestone. According to SowetanLIVE, he also thanked the residents and staff from the municipality.

Social media users sing Gayton McKenzie’s praises

Material Kabelo Golden said:

“I love the level of transparency and accountability. Even being accountable for the irresponsibility of the previous coalition. Keep up the spirit.”

Butho Qha commented:

“I think it's our job as South Africans to vote for you as the President of this country. As we've never seen any leader playing open cards as you do. I'm an ANC member in good standing but my vote is coming your way.”

Punctual Ogqilazayo wrote:

“Transparency is what you believe in Mr Mayor, something other municipalities don't have, I truly believe you are the change that we need in the country.”

Tshedimoso Agri Trading posted:

“For the first time in the democracy I see such transparency, well done.”

Mofokeng Smangele Grace added:

“It’s the transparency for me. You are a great leader. SOUTH AFRICA IS IN GOOD HANDS. Imagine if all the municipalities delivering good service to their citizens. South Africa would be a better country.”

Source: Briefly News