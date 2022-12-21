Central Karoo District mayor Gayton McKenzie kept his promises during his time in office, leaving many impressed

WESTERN CAPE - Central Karoo District mayor Gayton McKenzie put his all into achieving some major milestones during his time in office.

The Patriotic Alliance leader’s approach to running the municipality earned him the respect of many South Africans. He is known for giving up his salary, refusing a state vehicle and his plans to improve the Central Karoo District.

McKenzie proved that he did not receive his salary after allegations suggested that he had misled the public. Sharing a picture of his payslip, the mayor showed his payment records which showed that he used the funds for service delivery needs in the municipality.

The politician also allowed small investors to develop and grow businesses in the area. According to TimesLIVE, he said the city had removed “red tape” to prevent people from asking for bribes.

The mayor also stayed true to his commitment to fixing local swimming pools and installing solar energy panels as part of the municipality’s energy programme. McKenzie also put effort into helping victims of gender-based violence by getting inmates to rebuild their homes.

The PA leader now has his sights set on improving the state of the country’s power utility. IOL reported that McKenzie availed himself to fix Eskom.

Citizens sing Gayton McKenzie’s praises:

Fowzia Wilson said:

“Caring for your community is what leadership is about. Your heart is in the right place, Mr Mayor.”

Bonginkosi Nqulwana commented:

“Well done, Mr Mayor. This is exactly what people want.”

Bakang Wa MoAfrika wrote:

“Give him more power and responsibility so that he’ll bring more change.”

Sakho Villa posted:

“This guy is not a politician but a community leader. Which we all need.”

John Marshall Hcc added:

“This is the definition of leadership.”

