Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie celebrated his 100 days in office and the future for the area looks bright

The Patriotic Alliance leader said he plans to end fraud and corruption that has been plaguing the community

Under McKenzie’s leadership, the area has opened 25 new businesses and he explained how he overcame the challenges

CENTRAL KAROO - Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie celebrated his 100 days in office and made several plans to end fraud and corruption in the community. The Patriotic Alliance president addressed supporters where he said he plans to root out the rot in the Beaufort-West and surrounding areas.

Patriotic Alliance Leader Gayton McKenzie has made positive changes in the Central Karoon District during his 100 days as mayor. Image: @GaytonMcK

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the senior municipal officials who were allegedly stealing millions, McKenzie said he would be launching a full forensic investigation, according to SABC News. He said he would not sit by and say things are going well but would rather point out that everything is wrong.

The mayor said people would have to answer for wrongdoings. Under McKenzie’s leadership, the area has opened 25 new businesses, and things are looking up for one of the country’s poorest regions.

During an interview with eNCA, McKenzie explained how he managed to overcome the challenges that he faced:

“We are so used to people making promises and then they encounter problems and they come back and tell us we can’t do this because we’ve encountered this problem. I was in no mood to go back to people and tell them that I subsequently found out that there is no money in the municipality. I went out publicly, transparently I went to go raise money so that we can fix these things we have promised,” he said.

South Africans were left in awe of Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie:

J M said:

“This is admirable! Gayton knows why he’s in politics, to serve the people.”

Rush Nande wrote:

“My fellow South Africans let’s give this man a chance to run a bigger part of SA by voting for him in 2024, he’s very practical.”

Jacob Mogano commented:

“A man who keeps his promises it’s honourable!”

Tadoe posted:

“Gayton is the change we need.”

Sean Lawton stated:

“Make this man president.”

Johnny Mgijima added:

“The man we need to lead this country.”

