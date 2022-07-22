Several employees of the Ermelo farmer who is accused of attempted murder have rubbished claims that he is racist

One employee said they were unhappy with his arrest and that Grobler would never run over children intentionally

The 41-year-old farmer denied claims that he purposely injured the children; however, his bail application was denied

MPUMALANGA - Employees of the Ermelo farmer who allegedly ran over two children and assaulted another have ridiculed claims that he is racist. Louis Johannes Grobler appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder and assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

An Ermelo farmer has been accused of racism. However, his employees rubbished the claims. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Grobler’s employees were outraged by the racism claims, with many angered by the arrest. Several farm workers spoke to TimesLIVE and claimed there was nothing racist about their employer. He said that Grobler helped them during their times of need and often lent them money.

The 41-year-old farmer denied claims that he purposely injured the children. However, his bail application was denied.

Police Spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the farmer allegedly ran over the two minors and after that, assaulted the third one, accusing them of theft on Friday, 15 July.

The matter was then reported to the police, and after an investigation was completed, the man was immediately arrested the same afternoon. According to The South African, the incident has sparked tension in the community.

South Africans weigh in on the allegations surrounding the farmer:

Belinda Davies commented:

“This has zero to do with racism - how do you run a human being over? You must have a screw loose in your head. You don’t even run an animal over.”

Dilika Waka Siweya posted:

“Ohk, we agree that he is not a “racist”, but he still needs to answer for his action and bad judgement. Yes, he is a “good” man.”

Mathole Lwandle said:

“Actions speak louder than words.”

Nico Van Heerden added:

“It’s another race-afflicted case. It was an accident, but the race haters have other points to prove. Destroying the man who is clearly innocent put 30 workers’ lives on hold. That’s an ANC specialty!”

