A video of a man bravely standing his ground against four thugs attempting to rob him has been circulating online

The footage shows him wielding a knife at the four perpetrators opposite the home affairs offices in the Klerksdorp CBD

The lady who captured the footage said she took the video because she wanted to create awareness of the level of crime in the are

A video of a man fighting off a group of criminals attempting to rob him of his car has been circulating online.

The alarming footage has been shared across various platforms and shows the victim wielding a knife at the three perpetrators who just wouldn’t leave him alone.

Footage of a Klerksdorp man fighting off criminals who attempted to attack and rob him has gone viral.

Never letting up in the face of danger, he continues to defend himself and the men eventually leave him alone and walk off.

It is not completely clear whether the criminals were after him or his car. IOL stated that the man was not interested in opening a case with the police.

According to TimesLive the video was captured by Thato Ledimo from Klerksdorp, on Wednesday after 9am opposite the home affairs offices in the Klerksdorp CBD.

“A part of me regrets taking the video, but I'm also happy I did take it. I took the video because I wanted to create awareness that there is crime in Klerksdorp. There are people who believe that Klerksdorp is crime-free and it's this nice little town which is better than all other areas,” she said.

The footage has since gained a lot of traction online, with many netizens expressing their concerns and disappointment in the heightened and brazen levels of crime in the country. Others also came to Ledimo’s defence for capturing the video as she received some backlash for it.

Nelisiwe Manatha said:

“This is just too sad...he could have lost his life for his own belongings and these guys just walk away freely! It is such a disgrace! Well done to this man for fighting back but as I watched I feared for him.”

Andrew McKenzie replied:

“There is no way she could have assisted. She could call the police but they wouldn’t come. Better get a record of what’s really happening in our country.”

Heather Sandmann Hattingh responded:

“We sadly are at war with criminals!! No police protection! Tell a poor Ukrainian who is trying to protect his family!”

Anne-Marie Gericke wrote:

“This video shows the lack of security and safety for citizens every day and the criminals getting away with crime and their arrogance in broad daylight to terrorize people? No police to patrol and arrest these criminals? How sad the failure of this corrupt ANC government and SAPS?”

