Central Karoo District Municipality Mayor Gayton McKenzie slammed claims that suggest he is misleading the public about his salary

McKenzie shared his payslip and payment history after the South African Communist Party complained about him

The leader of the Patriotic Alliance opted not to take a salary and a state vehicle instead, he donated the money to fix the municipality

WESTERN CAPE - Patriotic Alliance Leader and Central Karoo District Municipality Mayor Gayton McKenzie is not letting anyone tarnish his reputation. The politician shared his payslip and payment history on social media after being accused of misleading citizens.

Patriotic Alliance Leader and Mayor Gayton Mckenzie slammed claims that he is misleading the public about his salary. Image: Gayton Mckenzie

When he was elected mayor, McKenzie opted not to take a salary and a state vehicle instead, he donated the money to fix the Central Karoo District. However, the South African Communist Party submitted a complaint to the public protector stating that McKenzie was not honest with the public about his salary.

Taking to Twitter, he refuted the claims and slammed his salary allegations. He said he had not taken the standard Mayoral car, claimed for standard expenses, nor claimed standard security details that others take.

“I have been falsely accused, so for the sake of transparency here is my payslip and records,” said the mayor.

The publicised records show that the mayor spent thousands on fixing the community and assisting residents in the municipality.

According to TimesLIVE, during McKenzie’s first 100 days in office, he allowed small investors to start and grow their businesses, created six factories, revamped a community swimming pool and installed solar energy panels. Through Central Karoo’s energy programme, he also promised to end the municipality’s electricity woes.

South Africans react to Mayor Gayton McKenzie:

@Zuko85568933 said:

“I will say it again. if we don’t learn something from this man or at least give him the opportunity in 2024 by voting him, SA will miss out. Me I will vote for Gayton Mackenzie.”

@ewanbPA commented:

“Imagine being entitled to a salary, giving it away to help others and then being made to defend yourself. Other politicians who are stealing from the state aren’t held to the same level of scrutiny. How bizarre.”

@NontokozoMadwi wrote:

“Can someone provide forms to join this PA membership please.”

