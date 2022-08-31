President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated his Angolan counterpart, Joao Lourenco for securing another term

The president received more than half of the votes and Ramaphosa says he is eager to work with Lourenco

The countries share mutual interests in matters related to the the Southern African Development Community region

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated newly elected Angolan Leader Joao Lourenco and says he is looking forward to working with his counterpart. The president belonging to the Marxist People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola party scooped 51.2% in the polls last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated his Angolan counterpart, Joao Lourenco, for being re-elected. Image: @CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa said the outcome of the elections was a true reflection that the Angolan people have trust and faith in him. According to SABC News, Lourenco will serve in the office for the second term.

He took over as president in 2017 after his predecessor, the late President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, stood down. Ramaphosa said South Africa is keen on strengthening its cordial bilateral ties with the country.

He said the two countries share mutual interests in matters related to the African continent and the Southern African Development Community region. The president added that the elections were conducted in a calm environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The re-elected leader said the result was a vote of confidence that his rule promoted dialogue and peace. He said his party’s victory means that the government assumes its political commitments with courage and responsibility.

According to Africa News, Lourenco said the party has executives who are not afraid to break with the powers in place to make the necessary changes. He also promised to continue working on his political commitments with courage and responsibility.

South Africans react to the president’s remarks:

Louis Sarroe said:

“It’s going to be interesting to see in what direction the new government will take the country. If it goes totally socialist or socio- capitalist. I guess we will know when Angolians start emigrating to SA or not.”

@lorettadans wrote:

"Is that another dictator, chief looter and liar Angolans have to put up with?"

Mtanenduna Ka Senzenjani commented:

“His looking for capturing him?”

Angolan opposition to contest tightly fought vote

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Angola’s biggest opposition party has vowed to contest last week’s election results, which saw the long-ruling MPLA win by a significantly reduced majority.

The August 24 elections were the most hotly contested in the oil-rich country since its first multi-party vote in 1992.

Results declared Monday placed the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) as the winner with 51.17 percent of the vote, securing a second term for President Joao Lourenco.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News