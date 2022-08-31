Leader of the Congress of the People Mosioua Lekota has denied all allegations that suggest he is corrupt

JOHANNESBURG - President of the Congress of the People Mosioua Lekota has slammed claims that he is corrupt and has demanded evidence from those accusing him of being a thief. The politician has refused to leave his position.

COPE President Mosioua Lekota denies corruption allegations.

Source: Getty Images

The party held a media briefing on Wednesday, 31 August, which descended into chaos and eventually led to a fistfight that saw chairs thrown around the room. The violent display occurred while Lekota was delivering an address.

The party’s president has been accused of corruption, and in response to the allegation, he said:

“Generally when somebody is said to be corrupt it must mean they are stealing public or party funds. I challenge any induvial who can bring forward evidence and say on such and such a day, Mr Lekota stole this money,” he said.

Lekota said he takes deep pride in not being a thief and will not allow anyone to make such allegations, according to eNCA. He insisted that he is innocent of all allegations.

In a statement released by the party, it accused Lekota of causing divisions in COPE and said it was not happy with his influence. However, another faction of the party retracted the statement later.

According to EWN, the earlier statement was issued by Deputy President Willie Madisha in an attempt to protect himself and his crew.

South Africans react to the COPE drama:

@blacksuperbhero said:

“Lol this organisation is a joke man. Look at Lekota he is stunned.”

@feeshm commented:

“Bye bye COPE.”

@NotYetUhuru1 added:

“The irony behind the name COPE, they are not coping shame!”

COPE press briefing turns violent, President Mosiuoa Lekota explains he is not suspended

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Congress of the People (COPE) president Mosiuoa Lekota’s media briefing on Wednesday, 31 August, took a violent turn when a party member attacked one of the leaders.

Lekota called the media after his party decided to suspend him for being an ineffective leader earlier this week. A group of unidentified COPE members barged into the briefing and charged at one of the members who was seated at the table.

According to eNCA, the disgruntled members argued that Lekota had no right to address them because they no longer recognise him as the party’s leader.

