President Cyril Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by the Japanese government's exclusion of South Africa from the G7 summit

Ramaphosa previously attended all the other summits over the past four years, but Japan opted for the African Union chair this year

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that Ramaphosa understood that Japan had the prerogative to decide how the summit would take form

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been excluded from the guestlist for the G7 summit in Japan for the first time in his administration.

The Presidency claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa does not view Japan's G7 summit exclusion as a snub.

Source: Getty Images

While the snub has raised eyebrows, the Presidency claims Ramaphosa does not feel slighted by not being invited to the summit.

Presidency spokesperson says format of G7 summit up to host country

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it was up to the host country to decide on the shape and format of the summit.

While Ramaphosa was an honoured guest at the G7 summits in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and Germany over the past four years, Japan has its reason for excluding him this year.

Japanese government opt to invite African Union Chair to G7 summit

The Japanese government allegedly communicated that it preferred to include regional bodies like the African Union (AU) rather than individual countries, EWN reported.

According to a report from TimesLIVE, The Asian nation's government claimed that South Africa was not invited because it could no longer speak for Africa on international issues the continent is divided about.

South Africans slam Ramaphosa for taking G7 snub in stride

Below are some comments:

@4capetour said:

"He knows that they were justified in excluding him!"

@BangTafadzwa claimed:

"G7 is useless now that the dollar is collapsing. Brics is the future."

@alfred_barthram slammed:

"Lack of pride and feelings!"

@willdav49462260 criticised:

"Because he and all these ministers are too thick-skinned, never admit to any wrongdoing or anything else."

@amosmaziba270 commented:

"It doesn't matter how he sees it but how the world sees it. He can console himself all he wants, but everyone knows why."

