GERMANY - President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the effects of climate change that have contributed to the high cost of living in many developing countries during the G7 Summit.

During his visit to Germany, Ramaphosa said the G7 countries recognised that it's not only developing countries responsible for carbon emissions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa represented Africa during the G7 Summit in Germany. Image: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The countries pledged their solidarity to assist developing countries in traversing toward renewable energy type of economic development. Ramaphosa, who represented Africa at the conference, said the countries recognise that they need to make funding available.

According to TimesLIVE, the president said G7 countries recognise that regarding the conference of the parties in Paris, they did not live up to their commitments to provide funding for developing economies.

The funding was meant to assist developing countries in mitigating climate change. Ramaphosa also believes that Africa can become self-reliant. Negotiations are underway regarding the R136.35 billion deal made at COP26. Germany also added another R5.06 billion that it plans to make available.

The Guardian reported that climate goals include accelerating domestic unabated coal power phase-out.

South Africans are unimpressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statements during the G7 Summit:

@Tumi_lp commented:

“He says one thing and does the opposite! How is Africa going to be self-reliant if they can’t even keep the lights on!! Mxm!”

@thashen_pillay4 posted:

“We are not Africa. Worry about South Africa and stop giving South Africa’s money to Africa. There are lots of South Africans in Africa that don’t like what the ANC has done. It’s because of the ANC most of the good people left the country.”

@TsohliK said:

“Who do they want to sell us out to now? Just know they mean the opposite of what they say. Their actions will bear it out.”

@caswellraseleka added:

“This Ramaphosa loves empty promises.”

Energy shock tests G7 leaders' climate resolve

Germany finds itself in an awkward position as G7 summit host, having recently announced that Europe's biggest economy will burn more coal to offset a drop in Russian gas supplies amid deteriorating ties over the war in Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz nevertheless insists the G7 remains committed to the Paris agreement of limiting global temperature increases to 1.5°C and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

