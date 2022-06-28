The Economic Freedom Fighters Head of Presidency Vuyani Pambo was hijacked on Monday, 27 June

The political party released a statement and said that the parliamentarian’s vehicle, money, and documents were stolen

The incident was described as a “premeditated” plan to secure valuable documents and information

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters Head of Presidency Vuyani Pambo was hijacked by three armed men on Monday, 27 June.

The political party released a statement condemning the incident and said that the parliamentarian’s vehicle, money, and documents were stolen.

EFF head of presidency Vuyani Pambo was hijacked on Monday, 27 June. Image: Getty image & @vuyanipambo/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Describing the criminals, the EFF said they were well-built men who were masked. According to News24, the robbers made off with Pambo’s identification document and organisational material.

After completing the robbery, the men left the vehicle behind. In the statement released by the EFF, the incident was described as “premeditated” to secure valuable documents and information. The statement also said that the incident proves that no one is immune to criminal activity in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The EFF noted that criminality levels, especially organised crime, have reached intolerable levels. The party called on law enforcement officials to increase their efforts to fight crime in the country.

South Africans weighed in on the hijacking, with many people left disturbed over the high crime levels in the country:

@FarmPhala said:

“We are in trouble EFF will be marching next week against hijackings.”

@KMpatiii posted:

“We do know that some people even knew where this guy’s children went to school, they said it on tv, radio etc. looks like they’ve had their eyes on him for a while”.

@Thabisoche commented:

“Thank God he is safe and alive. A car is replaceable not life.”

@AlanLambert16 added:

“And the police will do their jobs now probably.”

Parliament to probe EFF MPs’ claims of gender based violence and harassment by Parliament Security Personnel

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants the allegations of sexual harassment and gender-based violence by Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) officers to be investigated.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters claim they were sexually harassed while being removed from Parliament last week when President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to deliver his presidency budget vote.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News