The National Assembly speaker called for the allegations of sexual harassment and gender-based violence to be investigated

EFF Members of Parliament clashed violently with security officials who attempted to remove them from the chamber

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said gender-based violence, whether committed against MPs or staff members, must be condemned

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants the allegations of sexual harassment and gender-based violence by Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) officers to be investigated.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters claim they were sexually harassed while being removed from Parliament last week when President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to deliver his presidency budget vote.

Parliament will investigate the allegations from EFF members of sexual harassment. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

EFF Members of Parliament clashed violently with security officials who attempted to remove them from the chamber. The National Assembly speaker’s office said that three MPs, Babalwa Mathulelwa, Noluvuyo Tafeni and Naledi Chirwa, had to be removed for highly disruptive behaviour that caused the presidency budget vote to be delayed by over an hour, News24 reported.

The office also received complaints that the PPS personnel were abused, assaulted, and intimidated by the EFF MPs during their removal process. Both security officials have opened criminal cases. Mapisa-Nqakula’s office said gender-based violence, whether committed against female MPs or female staff members, must be condemned in the strongest terms. The office added that Parliament must lead society in this battle against GBV and, therefore, will never tolerate such acts, particularly within its precincts.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told Eyewitness News that the speaker is "highly disturbed" by these allegations. Mapisa-Nqakula plans to leave no stone unturned and get to the bottom of the factual circumstances.

SA weighs in on allegations

Social media users were left reeling over the claims made by the members of the EFF:

Paul Jones - PJ’s said:

“The security at these meetings should be beefed up a bit more so that it could be more effective and swifter. Out-of-order members are still given way too much scope, insulting people, and deliberately causing chaos, after being asked to vacate. However, the security did actually do a good job, under the circumstances.”

Maria Mpahlele Hunadi wrote:

“Who sexually abused by who why they behaved like grade R at parliament now they say sexual assault this EFF people like drama, if Ramaphosa is guilty he will step aside, we are busy insulting, you can’t say someone is guilty by just talking or assume?”

Seipati Pheko commented:

“Everybody knows that EFF will be thrown out, as usual, that is what they like, they are seeking attention unaware that not everyone like what they do, if the ladies were sexually assaulted, sorry, but they must also behave like adults, not school kids.”

Sbonelo Ncwane added:

“Maybe the speaker must investigate the root of the problem. Why was the EFF acting that war? Because since Ramaphosa’s time in office they’ve been behaving. What changed? what happened?”

EFF MPs claim their rights were violated when they were removed by Parliament Security Services

Source: Briefly News