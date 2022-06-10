Economic Freedom Fighters’ Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa claims that women MP were sexually harassed

Members of the political party had to be removed after they were accused of disruptive behaviour

Earlier, Briefly News reported an EFF MP said the National Assembly should not be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters’ Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa claims that women from the political party were sexually harassed while being removed from Parliament on Thursday 9 June.

She also accused National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula of ignoring the party’s claim that women MPs were sexually harassed by security officials. Parliament turned chaotic by members of the EFF who were accused of disruptive behaviour.

EFF members of parliament claim they were harassed while being escorted out. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to deliver his response to the debate on the Presidency budget and had to be escorted from Parliament on Friday morning. EFF spokesperson and MP Sinawo Tambo told TimesLIVE that Ramaphosa breached his oath of office and has contravened the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The EFF objected to the president addressing National Assembly due to the criminal complaint levelled against him by former State Security Agency Boss Arthur Fraser.

Ramaphosa is expected to respond to issues raised by MPs during Thursday’s debate when he returns to the chamber, EWN reported.

SA reacts to the claims

Social media users were left appalled by the behaviour displayed in Parliament:

Gregs Nicolson said:

“Can’t we just dissolve Parliament and get an AI computer to run the country?”

Mark Wren wrote:

“Disgusting puerile and thuggish behaviour. It was like watching school kids at recess in a playground. To think these MPs are representing the electorate is horrendous. Disgusted!”

Nkabanhle Zwide commented:

“EFF are the needed clowns in this society... Ramaphosa shouldn't be allowed to treat us as his subjects. The man is a criminal that needs to be kicked out from that seat.”

Sebastian Shellar posted:

“So there are no consequences for their behaviour.”

@khuliso_makumbe stated:

“Dragging Gender-based violence into the eff dramatics is just too low for someone who is supposed to be an inspiration to young girls out there.”

@BonganiDontso added:

“Open a case against her that way she won't abuse power in the manner in which she did. That's GBV happening inside the Parliament how do you expect public to believe that they are fighting GBV.”

EFF members kicked out of Parliament for disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s budget vote response

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported members of the Economic Freedom Fighters were removed from Parliament when they attempted to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from addressing the National Assembly on Friday 10 June. Ramaphosa was due to deliver his response to the budget vote debate, however, it was delayed by the commotion caused by the political party.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suspended proceedings shortly after requesting EFF members of Parliament to be removed, eNCA reported. EFF MP Sinawo Tambo said the National Assembly should not be addressed by Ramaphosa considering the recent theft revelations, and that members are making the "same mistakes" as they did under former president Jacob Zuma.

