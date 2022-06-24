A health official made controversial remarks regarding the monkeypox virus in regard to men who have sex with men

A video clip of the health expert’s comments started doing its rounds on social media, sparking concerns of stigmatisation

South Africans are angered by the remarks with many saying they are dangerous and amounts to discrimination

JOHANNESGBURG - Concerns of stigmatisation around gay and bisexual men have ignited after National Health Laboratory Service’s Professor Kholeka Mlisana made controversial remarks regarding the monkeypox virus.

While addressing the media on Thursday 23 June, Mlisana said there had been cases of the virus “mainly” in men who have sex with other men while also saying that the virus can spread through direct contact with an infected person.

A video clip of the health expert’s comments started doing its rounds on social media, sparking calls for more education about the virus. According to TimesLIVE, Mlisana suggested that cases of monkeypox were probably introduced to countries outside northern Africa because of men who have sex with other men.

She also noted that the virus only spreads through direct physical contact. As the South African health system deals with its first-ever monkeypox case this week, experts believe more cases are out in society.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that a 30-year-old man in Johannesburg was the first known case of the virus in South Africa. News24 reported that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases is on a mission to find all possible cases.

SA angered over comments

Social media users believe that the comments made by the professor dangerous and amounts to discrimination:

@_Sheilan_ said:

“So, this is how our government is celebrating Pride Month?”

@kyla_szmanju commented:

“Dangers of saying this as an official, you are perpetuating the hate and stigma towards gays, kungekudala this will be called The Gay Virus.”

@Livhu_Mukhondo posted

“You’d think public officials have learned how to effectively communicate health issues without spewing misinformation and perpetuating discrimination that goes as far back as the HIV stigma, it’s so dangerous.”

@FredaKat177 said:

“This statement is distasteful, disrespectful n demeaning... I can imagine the stigma that will follow, but the government should be held accountable for the stigma they created.”

@SimTshaka97 wrote:

“Smells like homophobia.”

@KabiahSeonaid added:

“So, you’re telling me you asked each infected patient their sexual history and orientation?”

