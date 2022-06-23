Dr Joe Phahla, the Minister of Health says South Africa now has its first case of monkeypox which was found in Gauteng

The 30-year-old man resides in Johannesburg, Gauteng told officials that he does not have any travel history

South Africans are not happy about the news of monkeypox and feel that the government is lying to them

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phahla recently reported that the first case of monkeypox has been detected in South Africa.

During a media briefing on the updated Covid19 regulations, Phahla stated that a 30-year-old man from Johannesburg, Gauteng was diagnosed with the disease. The man indicated to officials that he had not recently travelled abroad.

A 30-year-old man from Gauteng is the first person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in South Africa. Image: Getty Images/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Phahla explained that the department has already begun the process of contact tracing, according to Reuters.

Monkeypox is a disease that presents itself with flu-like symptoms and causes skin lesions. The disease is endemic in parts of Africa. The disease is normally spread through very close contact.

Monkeypox has been spreading in many Western countries such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom, reports News24.

South Africans react

@realvigosa23 said:

"Just after lifting the mask mandate, they are already on the next pandemic. We not buying these stories anymore... I mean is Covid not deadly anymore, is it not mutating anymore? It just decided to go away and make way for monkeypox "

@Lipra_LM said:

"What a coincidence. "

@funkyngwenya said:

"Ohh boy here we go again let me guess the person came from Europe."

@lynne_cpt021 said:

"They didn't even wait for a week to just build up the lie."

@thamy_cebecool said:

"Makes sense why y’all moving away from COVID-19, y’all got a new pandemic in town for us."

@BushyBrows6 said:

"There was no way our government was gon let monkeypox pass us by. Another scheme to loan money and loot it amongst themselves."

