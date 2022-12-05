Central Karoo Mayor Gayton McKenzie has wowed South Africans by revealing a housing project for a GBV victim

The project involved inmates renovating the homes of a woman affected by gender-based violence

The housing renovations project formed part of a campaign for 16 Days of Activism against GBV

CENTRAL KAROO- Leader of the Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie, pulled South Africans' heartstrings when he showed off houses built for victims of gender-based violence.

The Central Karoo mayor revealed the houses that inmates built in a touching video shared on his Facebook profile. A simple, grateful caption accompanied the video.

McKenzie wrote:

"I wanna thank everyone, especially the inmates."

The housing project was part of a campaign for 16 Days of Activism. It was a joint initiative between the correctional services department, the police, the traffic, and the fire services.

When drafting the proposal for the project, McKenzie claimed he wanted to see inmates giving back to victims of GBV. The purpose was to ensure inmates use the skills they picked up in jail to give back to the community.

According to TimesLIVE, the Central Karoo mayor said that no inmate attempted to escape while building the houses. McKenzie added that inmates deserved second chances, and the project made his heart full.

The PA leader thanked everyone involved in the project and remarked about how he was once a prisoner who was now working with his former jailers to build the community and help other prisoners.

McKenzie's plan for the Central Karoo includes building a prison which the politician claims the prison project would spur economic growth and create jobs.

South Africans react to Gayton McKenzie's GBV victim housing project

South Africans sang McKenzie's praises online. Below are some comments:

@Jamesoverline

"Great initiative to use inmates. We've got great skills even behind bars, thanks @GaytonMcK, for utilizing it. Continue to be a trailblazer."

Nomonde Ngcanga

"Haibo just shared a tear as well."

Nonceba Ntoi lauded:

You're amazing, may the Good Lord give you more health and more grace

Andile Fodo wished:

"Blessings, my leader. I salute you, Sir"

Brent Wilkins congratulated:

"Beautiful, you're rebuilding people's hopes and dreams, it is very heartwarming. Well done to all who put their hand in to help warm this family."

Lezelle Jackson praised:

"Wow! This is so emotional. Awesome!"

Michelle Steyn added:

"Very inspirational Well done."

