The Hawks foiled a robbery at the OR Tambo International Airport thanks to a tip-off they received

The police arrested suspects who were planning to rob the cargo area of the Johanessburg airport

The eleven suspects were carrying ammunition and firearms and were travelling in a truck with false plates

JOHANNESBURG - 11 suspects were arrested after the Hawks stopped their attempted robbery at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park.

The police got a tip-off about the planned robbery, leading to the suspects being arrested on Friday night.

The spokesperson of the Hawks, Katego Mogale, said to EWN that the suspects intended to rob the airport's cargo section. Mogale added that the 11 men tried to enter the airport in a truck with fake number plates, reported EWN.

"The team tactically contained the truck and 11 suspects who were concealed behind empty cardboard boxes were arrested. Three firearms, a truck with false registration plates, ammunition and cellphones were seized for further investigation."

According to TimesLIVE, the management from the airport said nobody was injured during the incident, and the police will investigate further.

The case will be heard on Monday in the Kempton Park Magistrate Court.

South African comments on the incident below:

Kat Mo asked:

"The thing in South Africa is that a person that gets caught red-handed is called a suspect. Why don't they say eleven criminals caught?"

Lebogang Lathane posted:

"Eleven condoms could've prevented all this brouhaha."

Bongani Mchunu wrote:

"This country is a serious joke."

Ephraim Mathapo said:

"The people who gave them airport uniforms must be arrested and charged with possible terrorism. It has to be an inside job to pull something like that."

MJ Qhali added:

"This is a national key point that needs security tight 24/7 to give criminals no chance."

