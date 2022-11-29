A Port Alfred individual has handed over three pit bulls to the SPCA following the brutal and deadly attack on a 37-year-old woman

The woman, a head chef at a Port Alfred restaurant, was attacked while walking to work on Sunday, 27 November

The dogs are believed to be responsible for the attack because they live in the vicinity of where the attack occurred

PORT ALFRED - The owner of three pit bulls have relinquished the dogs to the SPCA following the gruesome and fatal attack of a 37-year-old woman on Sunday, 27 November, in Port Alfred.

Source: Getty Images

The dogs are believed to be responsible for the attack, and the owner brought them to the NSPCA for safekeeping, according to the organisation's spokesperson, Keshvi Nair.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu claimed the dogs live in the area where the attack occurred.

The woman attacked, Zimkhitha Gaga, was walking to work when the dogs in question escaped from the secure property by damaging the perimeter fencing. The dogs then attacked the unsuspecting woman on Alfred Road. Two men witnessed the attack and fled to a nearby security official to notify him of the attack.

The security guard called the police, who rushed to the scene and found Gaga lying on the side of the road, badly injured. The dogs were nowhere in sight. Gaga succumbed to her injuries before receiving medical attention.

Gaga was a head chef at a local Port Alfred restaurant, Judy's Kitchen. According to the restaurant owner, Judy Lottering told DispatchLIVE that the staff were struggling to come to terms with the brutal death of their beloved colleague.

"We are devastated, and we need time to grieve,"

Lottering said.

South Africans react to the woman relinquishing their three pit bulls

South Africans shared their frustrations over another pit bull attack claiming a human life.

Here are some comments:

@eyevusi wondered:

"I wonder what is SPCA planning for these dogs?"

@joshuaMukwevho2 mourned:

"The life of a human being is gone."

@by_pets quipped:

"Boy, this is surprising."

@AlefYahu asked:

"What are we doing to stop this?! The owners must be charged with murder. It's not enough that they delivered them to the SPCA."

@PrinceLeshiba29 warned:

"I am afraid sooner or later, families might start taking the law into their hands with the pit bull owners."

