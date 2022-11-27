A group of dogs mauled a woman to death in the Eastern Cape while she was going to work in the morning

The police in the province opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstance around her death

The police could not find the dogs that attacked the woman and they are asking for the public's assistance

A woman was mauled to death by dogs in the Eastern Cape. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

PORT ALFRED - On Sunday morning a woman was viciously mauled to death by dogs when she was going work in the Eastern Cape.

The police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu spoke to News24 and said that the woman was attacked around 7:45 am. The incident was witnessed by two men who alerted a security guard close by and the police were called.

According to Naidu the police found the 37-year-old woman lying on the ground and severely injured.

“The woman sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found. She died before receiving any medical attention.”

At this stage it's still unclear how many dogs attacked the woman and their what breed. The police in Port Alfred is trying to locate the owner of the dogs

"Anyone who may know the owner of the dogs, as well as the two males, is asked to contact SAPS Port Alfred, D/Lt Col Yogan Reddy on 046 604 2405 or 082 332 8794 or the nearest police station.”

Comments from SA below:

Thelma Modise said:

"Dog lovers and owners I think you should consider taking your dogs for psychological care. The aftermath of lockdown 4 and 5 might have affected them to view people as aliens."

LweNdalo Ndalo Gcwabe wrote:

"From now on,they'll be selective reporting saying "a person was mauled by uknown dog" even if it was a pitbull,mark my words."

Thea Smit stated:

"That poor woman. Bless her soul. "

Sidwell Ngwenya added:

"I think that the dogs have gone crazy and dangerous to live with. Mad dogs on the loose."

Sydney Mhlope wrote:

"Too bad and sad. Remember, dogs evolved from wolves, they all have a wild canine gene."

Mkhacani Wa Ka Tshungu posted:

"Take all the dogs and drop them off at the Kruger National Park so they can hang out with hyenas and other wild dogs."

