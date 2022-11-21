The family of the eight-year-old boy mauled to death by a pit bull called for citizens to stop spreading false information

Olebogeng Mosime’s grandmother Siphiwe Litabe said it was not the first time that the dog had “terrorised” the family

Meanwhile, a three-year-old was killed by two pit bulls in the Free State and the dogs and owner were removed by the police

BLOEMFONTEIN - The family of the eight-year-old boy mauled to death by a pit bull in Bloemfontein has called for citizens to stop spreading false information. Olebogeng Mosime was laid to rest on Friday, 18 November.

The child’s death has sparked “ban the breed” debates on social media, leaving many divided. However, Olebogeng’s grandmother Siphiwe Litabe said people who were not present when the tragedy occurred should stop spreading misinformation.

During an interview with TimesLIVE, Litabe described her grandson as a loving boy who would be sorely missed. At the time of his death, the neighbour’s pit bull had escaped from its enclosure before entering Litabe’s yard.

The neighbours called for the family to give them their gate keys to collect their dogs, and Olebogeng was doing so when he was attacked. It was not the first time that the dogs had “terrorised” the family.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old was killed by two pit bulls in the Free State. The incident happened in the neighbour’s yard.

The neighbour had to be removed for his safety as angry community members demanded answers. SABC News reported that the dogs were taken away by the police.

Social media users react to pit bulls:

@Kenyon_Landers said:

“Is there conclusive evidence that all pit bulls are bad? What behavioural case studies are there in different environments and circumstances? What current rights do pit bulls have to defend them from death? All dog breeds can harm humans and that is conclusive.”

@CliffordeneN posted:

“This seems to blame the dog, not the horrible human beings. People treat pit bulls like symbols. Dogs are intuitive. My dog is the most friendliest dog, so when she acts aggressive I take note. Her instincts haven’t let me down yet, and neither has my brother’s pit bull.”

