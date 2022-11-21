A 32-year-old Eastern Cape woman alleged to have murdered her four young children died while in police custody

Nomboleko Simayile told police officers that she was not feeling well when she was rushed to a hospital and died

The death has left many South Africans with more unanswered questions regarding the children’s gruesome murders

EASTERN CAPE - The death of an Eastern Cape woman alleged to have killed her four children has raised questions. Nomboleko Simayile was in police custody when she died on Sunday, 20 November.

An Eastern Cape woman alleged to have killed her four children has died. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said Simayile told officers she was not feeling well but did not give a reason. The woman was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, where she died.

Citizens were left with more questions following the death:

Olebogeng Makame said:

“Maar correctional service did it do in its power to prevent her death? What measures were put in place? Investigation into her death must be made public.”

Lwandiso Stone Lumko

“It was clear that something was wrong with the mother. So many questions were left unanswered.”

Nollthando Nollwabo Ngcobo wrote:

“Was it witchcraft?”

Lebo Lebo posted:

“What happened yhoo, the police and hospital must tell us the truth. Something is fishy.”

Prunning B Galf Skenzo added:

“God why? we wanted to investigate mom before, now we’re empty handed you took the same person who has full information.”

According to TimesLIVE, the cause of her death is yet to be established. However, an inquest is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

The 32-year-old woman allegedly bludgeoned her children to death using a sledgehammer in Engcobo. She then allegedly confessed to her father and was arrested.

SABC News reported the eldest child was 11 years old and the youngest was two years old. The gruesome deaths rocked the community.

Simayile was expected back at the Engcobo magistrate’s court next week.

Western Cape boys aged 2 and 5 burn to death after their mother locked and set shack on fire, police arrest her

Briefly News also reported a 35-year-old woman is in police custody for allegedly burning her two sons to death. The mother reportedly locked the children in their shack and set it alight.

The incident occurred in the Waterworks informal settlement area in Grabouw, the Western Cape Province.

According to TimesLIVE, Western Cape Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa confirmed the incident, stating that police discovered that the mother had locked the shack after conducting investigations.

Source: Briefly News