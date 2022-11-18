The family and Eastern Cape community will bury the four children allegedly murdered with a sledgehammer by their mother

The siblings were killed last week in a rondavel at their home, and their mother was charged with four counts of murder

The premier of the Eastern Cape is expected to extend his condolences to the family at the funeral

EASTERN CAPE - The four children allegedly killed by their mother with a sledgehammer in Tsalaba Eastern Cape will be laid to rest on Friday.

The Simayile family will hold the burial for Lizalise aged 11, her brothers Inganthi (9) and Othalive (5) and her sister Elihle (2). The premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane will reportedly attend the funeral that affected the community of Tsalaba.

On Thursday, a memorial service was held for the deceased children, and their friends described them as being helpful, fun and loving, reported SABCNews.

Luxolo Tyali, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the children's mother, was set to appear in court but fell sick in the holding cells. In her absence, the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court postponed her case, reported IOL.

32-year-old Nomboleko Simayile was taken to a local hospital following her illness.

@Spade37295887 said:

"I think we should check the entire family's mental health."

@KeletsoLethabho

"I wonder what influenced her to commit such a horrific crime."

@Joedyd

"Depression I guess."

@SiphoKolanisi1

"Less noise because they were bludgeoned by their biologic mother."

@NandiphaVena

"How do u kill yo kids with a hammer Nkosi what level of depression is that?"

