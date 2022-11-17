A grade 11 student was brutally stabbed in the chest during a fight outside his high school in Vlakfontein

The Gauteng Education Department said the teenage boy was rushed to the clinic and died from the fatal wound

The police are reportedly investigating the details of what happened, and South Africans reacted to the story online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A student in Vlakfontein was stabbed to death outside of school. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - On Thursday, a grade 11 student was stabbed to death outside a high school in Lenasia South.

The Gauteng Education Department said the Qalabotjha Secondary School student suffered a chest wound and passed away later that afternoon.

According to Steve Mabona, the Education Department spokesperson, a group of teenage boys were involved in a fight in the afternoon outside the school in Vlakfontein.

TimesLIVE reported that the grade 11 student was then stabbed in the chest and taken to the nearest clinic. Mabona said he passed away while getting medically attended to.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“We implore the community to not disrupt schooling and teaching as our grade 12 pupils are still in the process of writing their final exams,” Mabona said.

The police are investigating the circumstances around his death.

“Our psychosocial team will on Friday visit the school to provide necessary support and counselling.”

South Africans took to social media to comment on the fatal incident at the high school:

@Kjoseph63582865 said:

"Few weeks to Matric. I feel pain for the parents. Just imagine saying my son, after 2 years, is going to work and provide for the family, then this."

@MokoneZach wrote:

"No longer save in our schools."

@atmaa1 stated:

"Gangsterism at schools."

@mabecept shared:

"The schools in that area are in a crisis and as usual the police are doing nothing. These thug learners are even assaulting teachers. Zakariya Park, Vlakfotein and Ennerdale need urgent help."

@RuliJNemakonde asked:

"What was the motive behind that?"

Teen taken to safe house after allegedly stabbing mother’s boyfriend to death, SA says: “Protect the child”

Briefly News reported that the 14-year-old girl who allegedly stabbed her mother’s boyfriend to death was taken to a place of safety following her appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

She is facing a murder charge and was arrested at the Kampies informal settlement in Ottery on Saturday, 22 October. It is believed that the couple was in the middle of an altercation when the incident occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News