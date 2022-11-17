A man lost his luxury car used as a getaway vehicle during the 2021 July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal

The KwaZulu-Natal Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) got a forfeiture order on Wednesday to take the car

The man was caught on camera stealing goods from a Woolworths in Durban and his criminal trial will begin next year

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man who looted goodies from Woolworths during KZN July unrest loses his fancy car. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - Mbuso Moloi lost his luxury escape car used to transport looted goods from a Woolworths store during the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

A forfeiture order was obtained by the KwaZulu-Natal Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to seize Moloi's Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupé, reported TimesLIVE.

Moloi was also charged with public violence and theft for stealing a basket full of goodies from the Woolworths store in Durban.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the regional spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority, told IOL that Moloi's theft was captured on camera in the Woolworths store in Glenwood back in July 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ramkisson-Kara said the forfeiture order was given on Wednesday

“The car, which was forfeited on the basis that it is an instrumentality of the offences, was valued at approximately R500 000 at the time of the offence,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Moloi is out on R5 000 bail and his criminal trial is schedule for next year in March.

South Africans reacted to the story on social media, and below are a few comments:

Jabulani Mazibuko said:

"This is so unfair I believe his main crime is driving a Mercedes-Benz a lot of people looted, but they were not charged even when the was evidence."

Lee-Ann Fillis Moodley posted:

"What happened to the guy who forced a flat screen into his Conquest? Where are the couch people from the shack? This is ridiculous and bullying. Bragging with nonsense."

Med Smith mentioned:

"If only our politicians could be charged like this. This is absolutely ridiculous."

Yolani Ntiyana asked:

"Where's the one who was eating cake at Shoprite?

Zoha Shaik stated:

"This is extremely unfair, I feel."

July unrest: Concerns Over more unrest arise as government tries to heal communities impacted by violence

Briefly News reported that it has been over a year since South Africans watched people in parts of the Gauteng province and KwaZulu-Natal tear up shopping centres, malls and small businesses in what was initially described as a protest against former President Jacob Zuma's arrest.

It was almost an instantaneous act; however, looking back, the build-up to the unrest started a week prior.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News