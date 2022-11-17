The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal was granted a forfeiture order for the alleged Woolies looter’s car

Mbuso Moloi’s Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupé was valued at about R500 000 during the looting incident

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) strategy involved taking away assets that were used to commit crimes

DURBAN - Social media users are sympathising with Mbuso Moloi who was dubbed the “Woolies looter” after he was caught on camera allegedly stealing a basket of groceries from a Woolworths store during the July unrest last year.

The alleged Woolies looter may soon lose his luxury car. Image: Gregory Rec & @IamCatchvibe

Source: Getty Images

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal was granted a forfeiture order for Moloi’s Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupé on Wednesday, 16 November. The car was valued at about R500 000 during the looting incident.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told JacarandaFM that the NPA’s strategy involved taking away assets that were used to commit crimes.

She said that the AFU welcomed the granting of the order. Ramkisson-Kara added that recoveries were not reliant on convictions at the end of a trial. However, many feel the action taken against Moloi was too harsh.

Here's what social media users are saying:

@dumisani__ said:

“They are really going all out to f*ck up this guy’s life, hey, being made an example is the worst, wonder if they will ever parade those taking cases of beer from accident trucks like this.”

@Siga07160980 commented:

“But this is harsh though, your life ending over a bag of groceries.”

@PhxntomSix posted:

“All this for a basket of things he didn’t really need judging by the car he drives. He’ll get past this, but I hope he’s learnt something important from it - when committing a crime, put on a mask and don’t do it with a Mercedes-Benz that’s registered to you.”

@nobungwa wrote:

“You steal groceries worth a thousand rand and forfeit a car worth half a million rand?”

@tqsibeko stated:

“People’s jealousy got this guy punished.”

@YansleyG added:

“Just because he drives a Mercedes.”

The Woolies looter is facing charges of theft and public violence. The matter against Moloi was set down for trial next March, IOL reported.

At the time of the incident, the accused was allegedly seen loading up his car with the groceries. Moloi is out on R5 000 bail, with conditions attached.

