King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s upcoming trip to the State of Qatar has caused much controversy on social media

The king accepted an invitation to attend the 2022 Fifa World Cup along with Queen Ntokozo Mayisela-Zulu

Many have criticised the king’s upcoming visit, with many claiming he has more pressing issues to deal with in KZN

KWAZULU-NATAL - King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s upcoming trip to Qatar for the Fifa World Cup has been marred by controversy. Many South Africans were left annoyed following Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s announcement.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s plan to attend the 2022 Fifa World Cup has left citizens annoyed. Image: Darren Stewart & Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Source: Getty Images

The traditional prime minister said that the king accepted an invitation to attend the renowned sporting event along with Queen Ntokozo Mayisela-Zulu.

The event will kick off on Sunday, 20 November, with the final game taking place on Sunday, 18 December.

According to IOL, the visit to Qatar marks King Misuzulu’s first international trip after being formally recognised as the head of the Zulu nation.

Here’s what citizens are saying about the visit:

@Mfanakagogo13 said:

“Why? How is this going to improve the lives of rural people?”

Max Taiwan posted:

“Leaders in a luxurious lifestyle while their people are swimming in poverty.”

Skizophrenik Moeketsi Moleya commented:

“When does the king do his duties while busy with the world cup? I believe KZN people have a lot of problems and challenges than a football game.”

Thobela Makgwale Bahula stated:

“Already you can see he’s got bad advisors around.”

Phungalomzondo Mju Mtshali wrote:

“Why? He should be sorting loadshedding.”

Takalani TKr Munyai added:

“Ai they will replace him while in Qatar, remember they still fighting.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Sun reported that King Misuzulu has previously shown interest in soccer and recently attended the MTN8 Cup Final.

Source: Briefly News