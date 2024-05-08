A TikTok video criticises a job ad offering R2500 for a legal position requiring fluency in English and Afrikaans

The poster @bantu_womann considers the salary unfair, especially for the required skills

Commenters are divided, with some defending the offer as an internship and others agreeing the salary is too low

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman had a lot to say about a job in a legal firm offering a salary of R2 500. Image: Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

A woman was left gobsmacked after seeing a job post offering a meagre salary of R2 500.

Law firm offers job

A TikTik video by @bantu_womann shows the woman commenting on a job post shared by a small attorney firm looking for a young individual interested in studying law.

The post also explains that the applicant would be required to undertake various tasks within the law firm and must be fluent in English and Afrikaans for a small salary of R2 500 a month.

The woman was left in disbelief as she commented on how small the salary was for what was required of the applicant and even compared it to her monthly transport fare.

Watch the video below:

SA responds to salary

The video garnered many views, reactions, and comments online. Some people considered the salary and/or stipend fair, as the position only required the applicant to have a matric certificate as a qualification.

Others supported @bantu_womann's views, claiming that R2 500 was too little to pay a working employee.

Keiah commented:

"If this is learnership then it's fine it's not a job but you still studying can you guys grow up because you also pay fees while studying."

Obzaza responded:

"You'd rather wait for R350 monthly."

▶︎•၊၊||၊|။|||||||||| 1:59 reacted:

"And I must be fluent in Afrikaans for R 2 500."

Jason Chippett commented:

"It's a stipend and not a salary/wage as it is an internship. That stipend is meant for your transport as this is a learning opportunity."

angelamotsusi said:

"Not even my helper earns that."

Nthabiseng Nthabi Mo reacted:

"And still be expected to speak Afrikaans ka 2 pon 5!"

Laughing Emoji wrote:

"I think this is a great opportunity for a law student, hence only matric requirement."

Unhinged Crab ️‍ commented:

"Candidate attorneys who have graduated can earn even less. It's horrifying."

Woman unveils private school teacher's payslip on TikTok

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip, and the clip went viral on social media.

This lady heated up online users after she showed off a private school teacher's payslip in a video shared by @lifereset_za on TikTok.

The woman revealed in the clip that the payslip belongs to an educator teaching at a private school in Cape Town. @lifereset_za said that the teacher earns R49 707. The educator also has medical aid and a pension fund, which she noted was super "impressive."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News