A Mzansi woman impressed many netizens after showcasing the work she does as a civil engineering student

A TikTok video shared by @ok.itsontha shows the woman looking gorgeous in a Lamborghini before revealing the gruelling tasks she does

Many SA netizens praised the woman's honest work and dedication to her future engineering career

A civil engineering student intrigued netizens after showing two contrasting sides of her life. Image: @ok.itsonth

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman took to social media to share a video of what it's like to be a civil engineering student.

Woman shows reality of being a civil engineering student

According to Bureau Labor Statistics, Civil engineers plan, design, and supervise the construction and maintenance of building and infrastructure projects. These projects may include facilities, bridges, roads, tunnels, and water and sewage systems.

In the TikTok video posted by @ok.itsontha, the young woman looks beautiful inside a Lamborghini passenger seat before the video switches to a clip of her engaging in this series of labour-intensive tasks as part of her civil engineering practicals.

@ok.itsontha can be seen wearing overalls, mixing cement on a site, drilling into the ground with a large construction drill, and working with welding tools.

Watch the hardworking babe in action in the video below:

SA praises hardworking woman

Many netizens responded to the video with adoration for how the woman could be both glamorous and get her hands dirty to do civil engineering work.

Felici commented:

"When I’m done with Electrical Engineering, I’m planning on doing Mechanical Engineering,"

smangele replied

"Yooh I am struggling with drawing."

thechantiigerber responded:

"Girl same it’s my first year I can’t wait."

Zee Mpande said:

"Love this."

Alwande Makhathin wrote:

"Yes, mam I'm thinking of choosing it, but my concern is do you need to do physics in order to be accepted because I don't do physics, but I take EGD, do you need physics to be accepted??"

Nelago | Content Creator ✨ commented:

"Ahhh Barbi the Builder ❤️."

Limpho Kotsoana said:

"A fellow woman in Engineering IKDR ‍."

Mnikeniimaliyakhengobauyayifun replied:

"Nina aniboni ukuthi lomuntu ukuLambo."

Beautiful woman shows reality of working in agriculture

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman working in agriculture had social media users in awe of her dedication to her job.

@gorgeous_lianah shared a TikTok video showing herself looking pretty in a casual and girly outfit, admitting that she only looks pretty like that 1% of the time.

The video switches to show various clips of @gorgeous_lianah hard at work in overalls and gumboots.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News