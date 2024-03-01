A young woman who works at KFC took to social media to share a video of herself getting ready for work

The footage shows her energetic and animated personality as she gets dressed in her uniform

Many amused netizens reacted to the video with humour as they showed their love for her upbeat vibe

A KFC worker showed herself getting ready for work with an energetic and funny routine. Image: @katlikhanye0

Source: TikTok

A highly energetic KFC employee has won over Mzansi yet again after sharing a hilarious video of herself getting ready for work.

KFC employee gets ready for work

A TikTok video shared by @katlikhanye shows her getting dressed into her uniform as she shares funny commentary about how it is month end and her customers are feeling frisky.

The young woman shows her uniform and details her uniform of choice for the day - a branded grey t-shirt and a denim skirt - which she wears while dancing and screaming with much excitement before the camera.

Watch the woman in action in the video below:

Mzansi entertained by KFC employee

TikTok viewers reacted to the video with laughter and humour as they commented on how energetic and passionate the woman was about getting ready for work.

One netizen even commented on how KFC should consider adding @katlikhanye to the company's marketing team as as he was doing a lot to positively promote the brand through her fun TikTok videos.

MaMhlongo replied:

"Usebenza komuph uKFC sisi ngizothenga khona, uyi vibe ke sana."

Claire replied:

"I have never in my life seen someone this happy to get ready for work. Hayi ngeke. I want what you have."

rolie commented:

"The R2 will be asking for you today."

Tumelo Kubheka replied:

"Did she just say “my customers are feeling frisky”?."

Lioness_0311 commented:

"@KFC South Africa please appoint her as the marketing manager. She’s doing more for the brand than the boring mute Ad campaigns."

Princess responded:

"Today is the end of the month, my customers are feeling frisky "

LungileDuma87 commented:

"Kusasa I need this energy uma sengiya kamlungu wami."

@1Mamello said:

"Angaze ngimubone ufana nawe."

pumkin_radz commented:

"Ngicela ukukuqasha."

Exhausted KFC employee shows her struggles in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that work demands can affect people's physical and mental well-being, and one TikTok video proved that.

The video features an exhausted KFC employee showing her frustrations, and her genuine struggle resonates with viewers nationwide.

The tired woman @nsindiso_thabede is seen trying to compose herself, splashing water on her face in the restroom.

Source: Briefly News