An exhausted KFC employee took to social media to give people a glimpse of her struggling to keep it together while on duty

She posted a short TikTok video trying to collect herself and it resonated with many Mzansi netizens

People shared that retail jobs are very demanding and can sometimes affect a person mentally and physically

A video of a tired KFC employee went viral. Image: @nsindiso_thabede

Source: TikTok

Work demands can take a toll on people's physical and mental well-being, and one TikTok video managed to prove that.

KFC employee's emotional video resonates with Mzansi

The video features an exhausted KFC employee showing her frustrations, and her genuine struggle resonated with viewers across the nation.

The tired woman @nsindiso_thabede is seen trying to compose herself and she splashed water on her face in the restroom.

KFC employee's emotional TikTok video goes viral

The moving footage quickly went viral gathering more than 312 000 views on the video-sharing platform.

Comments poured in from people who have experienced similar situations or witnessed the struggles of loved ones in similar retail jobs.

They opened up about the gruelling nature of her job, highlighting the long hours, demanding customers, and the pressure to maintain high standards.

Watch the video below:

Social media user empathises with fatigued KFC employee

@maryln.mj said:

"Hang in there. it will be okay."

@presh.see00 asked:

"So before posting do you watch it and wipe your tears or still cry while posting it?"

@sammah009 commented:

"This is so me. Very tired and drained of a toxic workplace. Dealing with my 8-month-old baby feels like I'm stuck hugs."

@cancel70777 mentioned:

"Working at KFC should be added on a thousands of ways to get depression. Been there."

@user4800874311791 posted:

"Sending love and strength. I have been there, I know exactly how you are feeling."

@2molebogeng774 wrote:

"KFC is a toxic working environment."

@melomusiqlover said:

"The most toxic workplaces are felt at retail, and you have to deal with it, because wow the management is worse than the word toxic."

@steel4lif suggested:

"Whatever you do don't resign without a plan. don't listen to social media people, much love."

