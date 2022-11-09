A woman in the Eastern Cape was arrested as a suspect in the killings of her four young children

The police say the children aged between 2 and 11, were killed with a sledgehammer, and their bodies were found at home

The motive for the gruesome killing is still unknown, and the police are investigating the murders

A woman was arrested for killing her four children with a sledgehammer.

EASTERN CAPE - A woman in the rural area of Mhlabubomvu in the Eastern Cape was arrested after her four children were found dead. The police said they were murdered with a sledgehammer and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances around their deaths.

Brigadier Tembikosi Kinana confirmed on Wednesday that the deceased children were discovered in their rondavel home with their mother. They were between the ages of two and 11, and an initial investigation indicates that they were killed by their mother with a sledgehammer, reported TimesLIVE.

“The mother was immediately arrested and will be charged with murder. She is expected to appear in Engcobo Magistrates."

According to News24, Petro Majola from the Kula Community Development NGO said the 32-year-old woman's alleged motive for killing her children was that she didn't want her children to be alone when she died. What she meant by that is currently unclear and will be revealed with further investigations.

South Africans were horrified by the gruesome killings and posted some comments below:

Mkhacani Tshungu said:

"Yoh! This whole country is a crime scene."

Luu Tolman Dlelanga stated:

"Women are quiet now."

Vusi Mshengu wrote:

"She must have been in a very dark place, not condoning what she did. We will never know what went through her head. Only God will judge her."

Mpho Raphunga shared:

"Judging from the look of her house, it seems like she was going under severe depression.

Vuyo Yende mentioned:

"I am sure the man left her with the kids, and she couldn't take it anymore. She got depressed. So sad."

Munyai Afrika commented:

"No one can understand her mental situation but only herself, unfortunately, she was unable to share many factors behind this brutal killing."

Nana Mary added:

"This is hurting. I feel pain for those kids; they did not deserve to die like that."

Raindrop Jefferson said:

"So sad, painful, and cruel."

