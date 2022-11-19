A woman from Grabouw in the Western Cape province was arrested on Friday for the gruesome murder of her two sons

The 35-year-old mother allegedly locked her children, aged three and five years, in a shack and set it on fire

The fire department and police were called to the scene and managed to put out the fire, but the kids were already dead

WESTERN CAPE - A 35-year-old woman is in police custody for allegedly burning her two sons to death. The mother reportedly locked the children in their shack and set it alight.

A Western Cape woman was arrested after burning her two sons to death. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred in the Waterworks informal settlement area in Grabouw, the Western Cape Province.

According to TimesLIVE, Western Cape Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa confirmed the incident stating that police discovered that the mother had locked the shack after conducting investigations.

Novela added that when the authorities arrived at the scene, they found the shack was already on fire. They managed to contain the fire and discovered the charred bodies of the two boys, aged three and five. He said:

"Upon arrival, they discovered a shack that was locked and already on fire. During the scene inspection, the charred bodies of two young boys aged three and five were discovered."

IOL reports that the mother was arrested after the police had taken eyewitness statements at the crime scene. The publication notes that the 35-year-old woman appeared in court for murder and arson charges on Friday.

"As part of the police investigation into the incident, Grabouw police took witness statements, and the suspect, who is the mother of the children, was subsequently arrested."

