A former Free State SAPS administrative clerk, Patricia Morgan-Mashale, is fearful for her life after exposing corruption

The whistle-blower has information that implicates several high-ranked South African Police Service (SAPS) members

She said the government failed to offer her any form of protection after bringing to light issues surrounding abuse of power

JOHANNESBURG - A whistle-blower who has information that implicates several high-ranked South African Police Service (SAPS) members is fearful for her life.

The former Free State SAPS administrative clerk, Patricia Morgan-Mashale, who blew the whistle on police corruption, has yet to receive government protection.

She has been in hiding since February and has survived two assassination attempts. According to SABC News, Morgan-Mashale was also fired from her job.

During an interview, the whistle-blower said the government has failed to offer her any form of protection. She brought to light issues surrounding stock theft and abuse of power.

Morgan-Mashale also allegedly served with a protection order to prevent her from exposing the corruption.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) told eNCA that it is investigating the allegations. IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said a recommendation report will be compiled and sent to SAPS.

South Africans react to the claims:

@kopsthipe said:

“Now something is fishy here they don’t investigate the allegations if are true or not but they charge you.”

@Silk_Loon commented:

“She is a hero this one.”

@ManWoma07582953 added:

“The courts are too rotten in South Africa. Those protection orders will be given relevance by the courts to hide crimes. Same with a certain president who seals his crimes.”

Unpaid legal fees and court documents stall whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s murder trial

Briefly News also reported a year after the death of Gauteng health department official and whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, the case against the six men accused of her murder has been postponed once again. The accused appeared at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 24 August.

The defence lawyer Shafique Sarlie said the team was given more evidence and required more time. However, according to News24, the delay was also related to the payment of legal fees for the defence.

The murder accused are Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla. The case against the group of six was postponed to Tuesday, 6 October.

